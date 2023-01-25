Domi produced an assist and 17 PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Domi has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak. He also racked up some time in the sin bin, fighting Dakota Joshua after a hit in the second period. Domi isn't known for being overly physical, but he has picked up 58 PIM to go with 33 points and 105 shots on net through 46 contests.