Domi provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Domi earned his 20th assist of the year when he set up a Taylor Raddysh tally in the first period. During his four-game point streak, Domi has a goal and three helpers. The 27-year-old center is up to 34 points, 107 shots on net, 48 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 47 outings. He's been a constant in the Blackhawks' top six, and his success in such a role could see him dealt to a contender before the trade deadline.