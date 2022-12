Domi contributed a goal and an assist in Chicago's 5-2 win against Columbus on Friday.

Domi's assist came during a Blackhawks power play. He has 11 goals and 23 points in 32 games this season. The 27-year-old entered the contest averaging 18:34 of ice time, including 3:30 on the power play. He should be able to maintain his overall scoring pace as long as he maintains his current role.