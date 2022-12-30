Domi picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Domi tallied the secondary helper on Patrick Kane's power-play goal in the first period. The 27-year-old Domi has been one of the few bright spots on a struggling Blackhawks team of late, with a goal and three assists in his last four games. He'll offer some upside going forward, playing on Chicago's first line and power-play unit alongside Kane. Domi has 11 goals, his highest total since 2019-20 with Montreal, and 13 assists through 34 contests this season.