Domi scored a goal on eight shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.
No Patrick Kane, no problem -- Domi led the offense on his own Saturday. He extended his point streak to six games (four goals, eight assists) with a tally early in the third period. The 27-year-old is a potential trade target as well, and it makes sense since his 47 points through 58 contests already represents the second-best output of his career. He's added 135 shots on net, 76 PIM and a minus-8 rating in a top-six role this year.
