Domi scored a goal Sunday, helping the host Blackhawks rally to a 5-4 victory over the Kraken.

Domi, who was coming off a game-winning goal on Friday, recorded another big tally Sunday. The 27-year-old center briefly gave the Blackhawks a second-period lead with his third goal in five appearances. In his first season with the rebuilding Blackhawks, Domi led the Blackhawks' forwards with 18:45 of ice time, generating two shots.