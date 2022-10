Domi scored a goal and added four PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Domi stole the puck in the neutral zone and scored 2:16 into the win. The Blackhawks twice trailed by two goals in the contest before pulling off the comeback for their second win of the season. The goal was Domi's second of the year in four contests, and he's added six shots on net, four PIM, three hits and a plus-1 rating while seeing top-line usage.