Domi signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Chicago on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Domi drew into 72 games split between the Blue Jackets and the Hurricanes in 2021-22, racking up 11 goals and 39 points while posting a plus-10 rating over that span. Domi will likely take on an expanded role with a Blackhawks team entering a rebuild in 2022-23, but he'll probably still hover around the 40-point mark.