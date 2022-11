Domi logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Domi entered Thursday on a five-game point drought. He ended that with a helper on Taylor Raddysh's first-period tally, which was all the Blackhawks could get past Jonathan Quick. Domi is up to eight points this season, five of which have come on the power play. The 27-year-old has added 21 shots on net, 25 PIM and a minus-1 rating while playing on the top line.