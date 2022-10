Domi compiled 17 penalty minutes during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild on Sunday.

Domi proved there should always be a place for the players to police the ice. The second-generation enforcer noticed a vulnerable Patrick Kane was taken down from behind near the boards by Tyson Jost. Sticking up for the future Hall of Famer, Domi immediately engaged Jost and landed a few upper-cut punches. Afterward, Kane skated to the penalty box and fist pumped Domi, who added two shots.