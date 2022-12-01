Domi scored a pair of power-play goals on five shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Domi contributed a pair of goals in the third period, with the latter getting the Blackhawks within one on the scoreboard. This was his fourth multi-point effort of the season, two of which have come in the last four games. The 27-year-old is up to seven tallies, nine helpers, 45 shots on net, 33 PIM, a minus-7 rating and eight power-play points through 22 contests. He was bumped down to the second line Wednesday, swapping places with Jonathan Toews, so Domi's offense could be at risk of dropping until he's alongside Patrick Kane again.