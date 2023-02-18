Domi notched two assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.
Domi had the primary helper on both of Patrick Kane's tallies on the night. It's the 27-year-old's first multi-point performance in over a month, and with Kane potentially getting shipped out before the trade deadline, there may not be much talent left on the Chicago roster down the stretch to keep Domi's fantasy value afloat.
