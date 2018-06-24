Blackhawks' Michael Chaput: Dealt to Chicago

Chaput was traded to the Blackhawks on Sunday in exchange for Tanner Kero.

Chaput saw action in just nine games at the NHL level last season, spending most of his time in the AHL. In 55 games with AHL Utica, Chaput registered 42 points, which was second most on the team. Despite the change in scenery, Chaput still likely won't get on the ice enough to be a viable fantasy contributor most nights.