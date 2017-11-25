Kempny (illness) is projected to be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Panthers.

Kempny was dealing with an illness ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, but the Slovakian defender apparently has already been given a clean bill of health. He's sat as a scratch for six of the Blackhawks' last seven games, so he can be ignored in all season-long fantasy formats.

