Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Logging limited ice time
Kempny has gone scoreless while averaging just 14:36 of ice time over the Blackhawks' last three games.
Kempny is currently skating in a bottom-six role and isn't seeing any time on the man advantage, so he isn't worth owning in any season-long formats.
