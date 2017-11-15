Kempny didn't record a point and logged just 9:28 of ice time during Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Devils.

Kempny has only tallied three assists in 13 games this season, and his limited role in Sunday's defeat suggests coach Joel Quenneville doesn't have much confidence in him. The 27-year-old blueliner likely won't produce enough offense this campaign to warrant consideration in most fantasy leagues.