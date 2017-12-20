Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Making most of opportunity
Kempny has potted one goal while posting a plus-2 rating in his last two games.
Kempny has sat as a healthy scratch more often than not this campaign, but injuries to Cody Franson (upper body) and Jan Rutta (upper body) have provided him with another opportunity to prove to coach Joel Quenneville that he deserves to be in the Blackhawks' top-six defensemen group, or at the very least a regular part of the rotation. It'll be interesting to see how Chicago's lineup looks once Franson or Rutta are ready to return.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Expected to sit as healthy scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Under the weather Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Logs season-low ice time Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Scratched last two games•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Inks one-year extension with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Scores in second straight game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...