Kempny has potted one goal while posting a plus-2 rating in his last two games.

Kempny has sat as a healthy scratch more often than not this campaign, but injuries to Cody Franson (upper body) and Jan Rutta (upper body) have provided him with another opportunity to prove to coach Joel Quenneville that he deserves to be in the Blackhawks' top-six defensemen group, or at the very least a regular part of the rotation. It'll be interesting to see how Chicago's lineup looks once Franson or Rutta are ready to return.