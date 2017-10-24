Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Scratched last two games
Kempny didn't play in the previous two games after participating in the first seven to start the season.
Last year, Kempny bounced between the press box and third pairing often. Even though Kempny played 50 games during the 2016-17 season while contributing eight points, the Blackhawks have plenty of options on their blue line, so he'll need to provide value to remain in the lineup.
