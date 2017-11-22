Blackhawks' Michal Kempny: Under the weather Wednesday
Kempny is dealing with an illness ahead of Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kempny has been a healthy scratch for four out of the Blackhawks' last five games, and he was once again going to sit as a healthy scratch for Wednesday's contest if he hadn't come down with an illness, so this news shouldn't impact any fantasy owners' lineups. The Slovakian blueliner has tallied three helpers in 13 games this campaign.
