Rozsival (concussion) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 39-year-old defenseman only suited up for 22 contests last season, so this bit of news suggests we may not see him in an NHL uniform for quite some time. It wouldn't be surprising to see Rozsival hang up the skates given his lack of usage last year and the severity of his current injury (that required surgery to a bone in his face last April). That said, he'll miss a minimum of 10 games given his LTIR status, with more news to come near the end of October.