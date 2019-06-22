Blackhawks' Michal Teply: Chicago adds to prospect pool

Teply was drafted 105th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

There are reasons to be excited about Teply moving forward. For one, he has elite size at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. He also has a cannon of a shot. Teply is an asset on the power play, but he really labors getting around the ice and he didn't produce much this past season (10 points in 23 games) in the Czech second league. While the big man is worthy of the dice roll at this point in the draft, there is a decent chance his lack of foot speed will limit Teply's ability to make a legitimate offensive impact when he finally crosses the pond.