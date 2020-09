Chicago loaned Teply to BK Mlada Boleslav of Czech Republic's Czech Extraliga on Saturday.

Teply spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL, racking up 29 goals and 63 points in 53 contests. He'll begin the 2020-21 season in the Czech Republic, but he'll likely be recalled to play with AHL Rockford once that club's season gets underway.