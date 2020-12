The Blackhawks loaned Teply to the Czech Republic's national junior team for the upcoming World Junior Championship tournament Saturday.

Chicago selected Teply in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. The 6-foot-3 winger spent the 2019-20 campaign with the WHL's Winnipeg Ice, racking up 29 goals and 63 points in 53 games. He'll almost certainly be assigned to the Ice for the 2020-21 season following the conclusion of the WJC tournament.