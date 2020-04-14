Blackhawks' Michal Teply: Pens entry-level deal

Teply signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Friday.

Teply spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL, racking up 29 goals and 63 points in 53 games. The 2019 fourth-round pick is still just 18 years old, so he's like still at least a full season away from getting a look with the big club.