Blackhawks' Michal Teply: Playing well in first WHL season

Teply picked up a goal and added a pair of assists in WHL Winnipeg's 5-3 win over Red Deer on Wednesday.

With six goals and 16 points in his first 10 games for Winnipeg, Teply's junior career is off to a fast start. The big (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) Czech winger is a solid offensive player with below-average speed. His poor skating stride figures to limit his ceiling at the professional level, but he's quite a good offensive player otherwise. The 2019 fourth-rounder (105th overall) is a legitimate prospect who is worth keeping an eye on moving forward.