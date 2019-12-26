Blackhawks' Michal Teply: Three points in WJC opener

Teply picked up three assists to help the Czech Republic to a 4-3 win over Russia in the opening game of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.

Already slated to be one of the Czech's biggest offensive weapons, Teply was relied upon even more following a knee injury to teammate Jakub Lauko just seconds into the game. Expect opposing coaches to go out of their way in an attempt to shutdown the combination of Teply and Arizona prospect Jan Jenik for the remainder of the tournament. Teply has registered 13 goals and 30 points in 29 games in his first season with WHL Winnipeg. He was a fourth-round selection of Chicago (105th overall) in 2019.