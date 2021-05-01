Hakkarainen was demoted to AHL Rockford on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Hakkarainen continues to shuffle between the AHL and taxi squad but has yet to make his NHL debut. He's been held without a point in six games with AHL Rockford.
