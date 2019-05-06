Blackhawks' Mikael Hakkarainen: Secures entry-level deal

Hakkarainen inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Monday.

Hakkarainen notched 47 points in 42 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL last season. The center was set to join Providence College this year, but opted to instead continue playing in the USHL and will now make the jump to the professional ranks. The 21-year-old figures to spend some time in the minors with AHL Rockford before getting a look at the 23-man roster with the Hawks.