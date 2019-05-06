Blackhawks' Mikael Hakkarainen: Secures entry-level deal
Hakkarainen inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Monday.
Hakkarainen notched 47 points in 42 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL last season. The center was set to join Providence College this year, but opted to instead continue playing in the USHL and will now make the jump to the professional ranks. The 21-year-old figures to spend some time in the minors with AHL Rockford before getting a look at the 23-man roster with the Hawks.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...