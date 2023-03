Hardman was elevated from AHL Rockford on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hardman could be in the mix to make his season debut for the club against Boston on Tuesday. In the minors this year, the 24-year-old winger has tallied four goals and 12 assists in 49 contests for the IceHogs. Still, Hardman is far from guaranteed a spot in the lineup Tuesday and could find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch.