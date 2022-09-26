Hardman will miss Monday's practice session due to a groin injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hardman was limited to just 21 games for the Hawks last season in which he recorded two assists, 12 shots and 60 hits while averaging a mere 9:18 of ice time. Even if Hardman makes the Opening Night roster, which is far from guaranteed, he likely will have to spend some time as a healthy scratch watching from the press box.