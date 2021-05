Hardman scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hardman has played the last five games in a bottom-six role, and he finally got on the scoresheet Tuesday. The 22-year-old has provided a physical aspect with 20 hits so far. He's not likely to have much fantasy appeal this season, but he could be a factor for a more permanent role heading into the 2021-22 campaign.