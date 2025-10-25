Behm logged four assists in WHL Kamloops' 5-4 overtime win over Medicine Hat on Friday.

Behm has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of 11 games to begin the Blazers' season. He's earned five multi-point efforts and has a total of seven goals and 18 assists so far. The 18-year-old posted 31 goals and 35 assists over 59 regular-season outings in his draft year in 2024-25, which was enough for the Blackhawks to select him 66th overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Behm isn't a high-end prospect, but he's displaying growth and a strong scoring touch as he ages up through the WHL. He'll be eligible to play with Kamloops again for 2026-27, but it's always possible the Alberta native opts to challenge himself in the NCAA.