Behm scored two goals on six shots and added an assist in WHL Kamloops' 6-2 win over Wenatchee on Sunday.

Behm has 10 points over his last six outings, but it's been a trio of games with three-plus points to get him there. The 18-year-old was more consistent early in the season before this recent turn toward explosive offense. Behm still has 10 goals and 24 points through 16 outings, putting him on track to top his 66-point effort from 59 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season.