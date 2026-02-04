Behm registered five assists in WHL Kamloops' 11-1 win over Victoria on Tuesday.

With the showcase of playmaking, Behm became the third WHL skater to hit 70 points this season. He has 28 goals and 42 assists over 48 appearances, including two goals and eight helpers during a four-game point streak. The Blackhawks prospect has stepped up this season. He has already surpassed the 66 points he had in 59 regular-season outings in 2024-25 before he was selected 66th overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.