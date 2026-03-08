Behm scored twice and added an assist in WHL Kamloops' 6-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday.

Behm was in a bit of a rough patch where he had just two points over his last five games. The winger is up to 36 goals and 82 points through 61 outings this season. The Blackhawks prospect has taken another big stride on offense in 2025-26 and should continue to be a big part of the Blazers' offense should they qualify for the WHL playoffs.