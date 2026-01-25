Behm scored twice in WHL Kamloops' 5-2 win over Spokane on Saturday.

Behm had been in a little cold patch with three points in his last five games. The winger has 60 points in 43 appearances with the Blazers this season, ranking eighth in the WHL in points. He's at 26 goals, 34 assists and 153 shots on net so far. The Blackhawks prospect needs just six more points to match his output from 59 regular-season contests in 2024-25.