Foligno registered an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Foligno was about to be trapped along the sideboards before delivering a behind-the-back, no-look dish to prized rookie Connor Bedard for the Blackhawks' second goal of the night. With a goal and three assists through eight contests, Foligno is right in line with his career average of 0.48 points per game. He has 17 years of service time in the NHL and the benefit of streaming Foligno in fantasy leagues is that you know exactly what to expect.