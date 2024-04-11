Foligno (personal) returned to practice Thursday and should be available against the Predators on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Foligno didn't play Wednesday while attending to a personal matter but was back on the ice ahead of Friday's matchup. While the team's success has been lacking, the 36-year-old winger got back over the 30-point threshold this season for the first time since 2019-20 when he was with Columbus.