Share Video

Link copied!

Foligno (personal) returned to practice Thursday and should be available against the Predators on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Foligno didn't play Wednesday while attending to a personal matter but was back on the ice ahead of Friday's matchup. While the team's success has been lacking, the 36-year-old winger got back over the 30-point threshold this season for the first time since 2019-20 when he was with Columbus.

More News