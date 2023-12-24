Foligno supplied two goals in a 7-5 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Foligno's first marker was scored on the power play early in the second period to put Chicago up 3-1. He increased the Blackhawks' lead to 5-2 with a shorthanded tally at 5:16 of the third period. His efforts were undermined by Chicago's collapse in the final frame, making this the second time over just four contests in which Foligno has scored two goals in a losing effort. Through 33 outings this year, the 36-year-old has eight markers and 17 points. That's a significant jump from his 26-point 2022-23 campaign with Boston, but that increase in production is understandable when you consider that he was averaging 12:22 of ice time in Boston last year and entered Saturday's action logging 17:40 per game with the Blackhawks this season.