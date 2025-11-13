Foligno logged two assists, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Foligno had gone six games since his previous scoring contribution, which was a two-assist effort versus the Senators on Oct. 28. With the Blackhawks' young players emerging in key roles, Foligno has been confined to the bottom six more often this season. He's at six helpers, 13 shots on net, 16 PIM, 39 hits and 10 blocked shots through 14 appearances.