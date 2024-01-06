Watch Now:

Foligno (undisclosed) will not return to Friday's game against New Jersey.

Foligno racked up nine PIM in 7:26 of ice time prior to leaving the contest. He dropped the gloves with Brendan Smith after Smith knocked Connor Bedard (undisclosed) out of the game in the first period. An update on Foligno's status should be available before Sunday's matchup with the Flames.

