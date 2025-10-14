Foligno notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Mammoth.

Foligno has two helpers over four games to begin the season. The veteran winger has added seven PIM, four shots on net, nine hits and five blocked shots while filling a bottom-six role. At 37 years old, it may be tough for Foligno to maintain a decent scoring pace, though he's put up point totals of 37 and 35 over the last two years while adding plenty of hits and PIM.