Foligno scored a goal and an assist on two shots in the Blackhawks' 4-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Foligno picked up the secondary helper on Jason Dickinson's game-winning goal. He would also ice the game with an empty-netter to give Chicago a 4-2 lead. After signing a one-year deal with Chicago this offseason, Foligno should be expected to play a major role in the Blackhawks' bottom-six forward core.