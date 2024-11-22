Foligno scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished an assist and added six hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Foligno snapped a five-game goal drought with the empty-netter. He had one assist during the slump and picked up another helper on a Craig Smith tally in this contest. This was Foligno's first multi-point effort of the campaign, bringing him to six goals, three assists, 34 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-4 rating through 20 appearances. He should continue to see steady top-six minutes, but his power-play time from earlier in the season has largely dried up.