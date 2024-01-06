Foligno (finger) was added to injured reserve Saturday after suffering a fractured finger in Friday's loss to New Jersey.
With Connor Bedard (jaw) also going on IR, the Blackhawks now have eight forwards currently on injured reserve. Foligno had gone scoreless in his last six contests, though he's had a solid season overall in Chicago's top six, tallying eight goals and 17 points through 39 games.
