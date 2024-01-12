Foligno (finger) signed a two-year, $9 million contract extension Friday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Foligno was having a good season before breaking his finger in a fight Jan. 5 in New Jersey. He has eight goals, nine assists, 74 shots on goal and 84 hits in 39 games this season. Foligno provides a much-needed veteran presence with the Blackhawks, especially for Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski, as well as future Blackhawk Frank Nazar.
