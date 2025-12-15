Foligno (hand) will travel with the Hawks for their three-game road trip and could return against Montreal or Ottawa on Thursday or Saturday, respectively, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While Foligno won't be in action for Tuesday's matchup with Toronto, he is trending in the right direction and should be back in the lineup before the Hawks return to Chicago. Prior to getting hurt, the Buffalo native was stuck in a season-long goal drought, failing to score in 15 appearances. At this point, Foligno could be in danger of missing the 15-goal mark for the first time since 2022-23.