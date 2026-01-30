Foligno sustained an undisclosed injury Thursday versus the Penguins, and there was no update on his status after the game, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Foligno logged just two shifts in the contest. The 38-year-old can be considered day-to-day, though he may not be able to play the second half of a back-to-back when the Blackhawks host the Blue Jackets on Friday. Sam Lafferty or Landon Slaggert would likely get into the lineup if Foligno misses time.