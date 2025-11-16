default-cbs-image
Foligno (undisclosed) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs.

Per Tracey Myers of NHL.com, Foligno took a shot off the hand, though the Blackhawks did not specify the nature of his injury. The 38-year-old forward will be considered day-to-day until more information is made available, leaving his status in question for Tuesday's game versus the Flames.

