Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Leaves Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Foligno (undisclosed) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs.
Per Tracey Myers of NHL.com, Foligno took a shot off the hand, though the Blackhawks did not specify the nature of his injury. The 38-year-old forward will be considered day-to-day until more information is made available, leaving his status in question for Tuesday's game versus the Flames.
