Foligno scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.
The veteran winger potted Chicago's first two tallies of the afternoon to give his squad a 2-1 lead, but Vancouver took control with three straight goals in the second period. It's Foligno's second multi-goal performance of the season, but he's found the back of the net only six times in total through 30 games, and he's been held off the scoresheet entirely in 12 of the last 14 contests.
